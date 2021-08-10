10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum commander promoted to major general

Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, receives his second star during a promotion ceremony Aug. 6 in front of family, friends and colleagues at Fort Drum. Pictured, Beagle’s wife Pam and son Jayden pin new rank onto his uniform. (27th Public Affairs Detachment photo)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s newest commander was promoted on August 6.

10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., was promoted from brigadier general to the rank of major general during a ceremony at Fort Drum.

Joining Maj. Gen. Beagle were family, friends and colleagues from the North Country. Additionally, Director of the Army Staff and former 10th Mountain Division Commander Lt. General Walter E. Piatt also joining the ceremony via live stream from the Pentagon.

Lt. Gen. Piatt spoke on Beagle’s leadership, saying that in his previous assignment at Fort Jackson, Beagle lead mission training for thousands of new Soldiers, all while ensuring safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was his leadership there that resonated throughout the Army about how to put people first,” Piatt said. “In his first weeks back at Fort Drum, many Soldiers have come up to him to say, ‘Sir, you were my CG at Fort Jackson when I went to basic,’ with a sense of pride and reassuring familiarity that they are still with good company. The 10th Mountain Division and the North Country are fortunate to have such a talented and caring leader.”

Piatt added, “Behind you, Beags, we will not stop. We will keep moving, no matter what, until we all make it to the top. And with you, as Mountain Six, we continue our climb to glory.”

The invocation at the ceremony was delivered by Retired Chaplain, Lt. Col., Albert Downing. Downing previously served at Fort Drum with 2nd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment.

“You might be wondering what type of leader you have here, but let me tell you, with Gen. Beagle, what you see is what you get,” Downing said. “He is the real deal. I say that, having served as his brigade chaplain at Fort Jackson. I was going to retire, and one of the chaplains who I respected said, ‘Don’t retire.’ He said ‘Beagle is coming. You’re going to really enjoy this man.’”

During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Beagle’s family members, including his wife Pam, son Jayden, mother Anne Beagle and uncle Henry Dawkins, pinned the new rank onto his uniform. After the pinning, Beagle addressed the audience and thanked his family, friends, leaders and mentors.

“Your personal presence makes a difference to me and my family,” he said. “It’s only going to happen once – getting promoted to two-star. In fact, most of you do not know that this is the last time an officer can get promoted. Everything after this, and I’m not going to worry about after this, is an appointment. This is the last promotion I will ever receive in my career. Your personal presence makes a difference.”

Major General Beagle assumed the position of Fort Drum commander on July 12, 2021. He previously served at Fort Drum and was reassigned in February 2021.