BUCHAREST, ROMANIA (WWTI) — 10th Mountain Division leadership has assumed command in Europe.

On April 5, the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters and 101st Airborne Division completed a transfer of authority ceremony with the U.S. and Romania honor guards, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.

This ceremony was conducted in front of North Atlantic Treaty Organization civilians and dignitaries at the Carol National Defense University in downtown Bucharest, Romania.

U.S. Soldiers have been in the southeastern area of Europe since June 2022 following a decision made by federal authorities to add another division headquarters in Europe.

Over 500 10th Mountain Division soldiers are deployed to Europe to support the U.S. Army V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, assure allies and partners, and deter further Russian aggression, according to Fort Drum public affairs.

10th Mountain Division Headquarters replaced the 101st Airborne Division in a “one-for-one” replacement, Fort Drum Public Affairs said. This allows the Army to keep troop levels constant without any overall increases.

10th Mountain Division soldiers started arriving at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near Constanta, Romania, in mid-March 2023. The mission in Europe is now being led by 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Gregory Anderson.

“The 10th Mountain Division is proud to be called upon to serve again,” Major General Gregory Anderson said at the ceremony.

MG Anderson also emphasized the 10th Mountain Division’s readiness capabilities and how this will help Division Headquarters support NATO allies.

“Today we stand ready to work closely with the militaries of southeastern Europe, the Black Sea Region, and the High North with Finland and Sweden, to improve our collective capabilities to fight and win when called upon to do so,” Andersen added. “From cold weather, alpine, and mountain training, to developing sophisticated modern warfighting across multiple domains of conflict, the 10th Mountain will continue the momentum that has been established these past nine months.”

