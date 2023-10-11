FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 10th Mountain Division, in coordination with Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, will host an Army Career Day for high school students from North Country school districts at 9 a.m. Thursday, October 12.

This event allows students to experience Army career opportunities through interactive programs consisting of live training demonstrations that include an air assault, rappelling, and MEDEVAC extraction, followed by interaction with Soldiers and equipment at static displays representing every career field inside the 10th Mountain Division.

This is the second Army Career Day the 10th Mountain Division has hosted this year. The first Army Career Day took place on May 16. The event had more than 900 high school students from a number of north country districts in attendance.