10th Mountain Division soldiers compete in D Series Winter Challenge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 10th Mountain Division commemorates and honors the original 10th Mountain Soldiers and the trials they were forced to endure during WWII by hosting an annual competition known as the D Series Winter Challenge.

This challenge takes place on Fort Drum during the depths of winter and features teams competing in a number of challenges. These challenges included, a cognitive test, live fire stress shoots, and timed movements through snow and icy conditions.

The D Series Winter Challenge allows current 10th Mountain soldiers to experience and form a link to 10th Mountain Division Soldiers of the past.

In March 1944, after years of reorganization, equipping, and training, the 10th Mountain Division embarked on what would be known as the most difficult training of any division during WWII.

This month-long exercise and rigorous training regiment became known as “D Series.”

10th Mountain veterans, while locked in combat with elite Nazi troops in the Italian Mountains, often declared, “If the conditions were any worse it would be as bad as D series.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.