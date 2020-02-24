10th Mountain Division soldiers to be honored at the State Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Senator Pattie Ritchie announced that she will be hosting her annual ’10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Day’ at the State Capitol this Wednesday, February 26.

The event serves to honor the men and women of the 10th Mountain Division, as well as highlight the tremendous impact the base has on New York’s economy and the nation’s security.

In its ninth year, the event will include a special address before the Senate by Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Brian Mennes, as well as an invocation delivered by Fort Drum Chaplain Lieutenant Colonel James Foster.

“Once again this year, I am honored to be able to welcome 10th Mountain Division troops to the Capitol so they can not only convey firsthand to my colleagues the importance of the work that they do, but also so we can recognize each of them for their selfless service,” said Senator Ritchie. “10th Mountain Division soldiers and their family members are defenders of our freedom. I am honored to be their representative in the Senate and look forward to paying tribute to them at this special event.”

The day will feature informative and interactive displays by troops designed to educate lawmakers and visitors on the Division’s mission, as well as highlight new equipment they will be utilizing.

Click here to watch the live Senate session, beginning at 3pm on Wednesday, February 26.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.