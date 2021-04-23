11 St. Lawrence County residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors at Kyoto University Hospital said Thursday, April 8, 2021, they have successfully performed the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the COVID-19.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In St. Lawrence County, 11 residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19.

This was reported in a daily update from St. Lawrence County Public Health on April 22 which also confirmed 18 new cases. There have been 7,086 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the positive cases 152 remain active and 6,839 have been released from isolation.

Additionally, 95 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 21, 298,733 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: