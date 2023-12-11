PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) – Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York recently recognized an 11-year-old Cadette from Plattsburgh, who earned the Medal of Honor from Girl Scouts USA for rescuing a four-year-old boy from drowning when he fell into a pool.

The Cadette’s zero-hesitation and actions ensured the safe rescue of the boy. She saw the boy fall into the pool and immediately swam to him and pulled him up and out of the water before he could start choking.

The Medal of Honor is an award given to Girl Scouts for saving a life or attempting to save a life under circumstances that indicate heroism or risk of her own life. Since 2017, only 196 Girl Scouts nationwide have earned the award.

Girl Scouts between the ages of 5 and 17 can be awarded this award if they fit the criteria for consideration. The criteria considered for receiving a Medal of Honor include:

If the Girl Scout acted at or above her age, maturity, or training;

To what degree was this a girl-led/directed rescue effort;

Degree of difficulty of the rescue and danger to the life of the person(s) being rescued;

Nature of risk to Girl Scout’s life; the amount of assistance received by others;

Whether proper first aid/emergency care procedures were followed;

Extent of good judgment; and

Circumstances surrounding the event.

Other examples of acts that have earned the Medal of Honor include Girl Scouts who have

Addressed life-threatening cases of respiratory failure;

Loss of consciousness;

Airway blockages/choking;

Water rescue/drowning;

Stroke;

Seizure;

Heat exhaustion;

Cardiac arrest;

Accidents; such as car crash; machinery accidents;

Diabetic emergencies;

Severe sickness; and more.

Awards are made by a special committee of Girl Scouts of the USA.