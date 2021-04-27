110 COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over 100 new COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health on April 27, reporting 110 active and 13 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the total positive cases six are hospitalized and 6,931 have been released from isolation.

Additionally, 95 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, 303,015 COVID-19 tests have also been performed in the county.

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Hotline numbers can be called between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if an individual is symptomatic: