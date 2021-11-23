St. Lawrence County confirms 116 new COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health updated residents on the COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 116 new COVID cases in a daily report. With these new cases confirmed, there are now 588 active cases in the county, 20 of which are hospitalized.

The County did not record any new COVID deaths on November 23. However, there have been 142 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic started. There have also been 14,233 confirmed positive cases to date, 13,503 of which have been released from isolation.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate stands at 6.68% and its vaccination rate is at 55.8%.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear a mask in public indoor settings and to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. Those who are sick or have symptoms are asked to not host or attend gatherings and get tested for the coronavirus.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second, and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.