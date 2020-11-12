$11M in Volkswagen settlement funds to fund statewide expansion of electric vehicle charging stations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recently announced settlement funds will be utilized to expand electric vehicle charging stations statewide.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the availability of $11 million allocated through the federal Volkswagen Settlement fund. The Governor stated that this will be used to build the network of fast charging stations to support adoption of electric vehicles statewide.

This will directly benefit the Direct Current Fast Charger program, which is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The program aims to increase electirc vehicle infrastructure in areas where charging statios are limited.

Additionally the program will help improve available of charging infrastructure in disadvantaged communities.

“New York continues to serve as a national model for reducing greenhouse emissions. As part of our efforts, we must ensure all New Yorkers, no matter where they live or their economic status, have access to the infrastructure required for using electric vehicles,” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said. “This investment will build the infrastructure necessary for empowering more consumers to choose clean, electric transportation options, while making electric vehicles an accessible option for all New Yorkers.”

The Direct Current Fast Charger program will provide up to 80 percent of the cost to build publicly available charging stations for electric vehicles. According to Governor Cuomo, 25% of all charging stations must be located within half a mile of a disadvantaged community.

According to Governor Cuomo’s office, increased use of clean transportation helps to support the statewide goal of a 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

LATEST STORIES: