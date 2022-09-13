MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A dozen inmates were recently arrested at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone following a contraband and drug investigation.

On September 10, around 8 a.m. New York State Police responded to the facility in the town of Malone for eight people being detained by Correction Officers. An initial investigation revealed that eight different people attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison.

These individuals were arrested on September 10. Their names and charges arrested are listed below:

Michaela A. Hanley, 27, Bronx, NY 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 1st

Valerie Alvarez, 25, Brooklyn 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd

Asharay L. Faulk, 29, Yonkers 2 counts of Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd

Robyn L. Wright, 33, Brooklyn 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 1st 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd

Angelique D. Reyes- Barber, 25, New York 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd

Lanaya M. Richardson, 30, Brooklyn 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd

Serena M. Smith, 21, Middletown 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 1st 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd

Destiny D. Lewis, 26, Staten Island 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 1st



All eight individuals were arraigned in Malone Town Court. Faulk and Richardson were issued appearance tickets for Malone Town Court at a later date.

The following day on September 11 around 8 a.m., Troopers again responded to the Upstate Correctional Facility for another four individuals being detained by Corrections Officers. These four individuals also were found to have attempted to smuggle paraphernalia into the prison.

The additional four arrests are listed below:

Catherina J. Byam, 34, Bronx 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 1st

Josephine F. Schenck, 33, Himstead 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 1st

Alonzo V. Jones, 34, Brooklyn 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 1st

Monica Calhoun, 35, Rochester 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th 1 count of Promoting Prison Contraband 1st



The additional four inmates were arraigned in the Malone Town Court. Byam and Jones were issued appearance tickets for a later date.

New York State Police were assisted in this two-day long investigation by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Officer of Special Investigation K9 and Narcotics Investigation staff.