12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County, 79 pending results

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of twelve confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County.
The following COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most recent provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 459 total tests
- 368 negative results
- 79 pending results
- 12 confirmed cases
- 11 individuals recovered
- 17 individuals under quarantine
- 1 individual in isolation
Lewis County Public Health is encouraging the community to follow public health guidance for social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a mask or cloth face covering when going out for an essential task or work if you are unable to maintain to social distancing.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those showing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at (315) 376-9678.
