12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County, 79 pending results

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of twelve confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County.

The following COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most recent provided by Lewis County Public Health:

459 total tests

368 negative results

79 pending results

12 confirmed cases

11 individuals recovered

17 individuals under quarantine

1 individual in isolation

Lewis County Public Health is encouraging the community to follow public health guidance for social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a mask or cloth face covering when going out for an essential task or work if you are unable to maintain to social distancing.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those showing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at (315) 376-9678.

