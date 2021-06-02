12-year-old girl rescued after getting lost while looking for missing dog in Lewis County

WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local authorities helped to rescue a young girl after becoming disoriented in Lewis County over the weekend.

According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, on May 30, Lewis County 911 received a call from a 12-year-old girl from Blossvale, New York, who became disoriented while looking for a lost dog.

Lewis County they contacted DEC Forest Ranger Evans who responded to the subject’s location using provided coordinates.

After less than half-an-hour searching, at 2:16 p.m., Ranger Evans located the girl, escorted her to a nearby railroad bed and were met by a New York State Trooper.

The girl was then turned over to the New York State Police, who drive her back to her grandparents home.

Additional assistance was provided by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.