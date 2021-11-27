126 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County after Thanksgiving

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health updated residents on the COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, after many celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.

On Friday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 126 new COVID cases in a daily report. With these new cases, there are now 542 active cases in the county, 20 of which are hospitalized.

The County also reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on November 26, since their last report on November 24. There have been 143 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic started. There have also been 14,451 confirmed positive cases to date, 13,766 of which have been released from isolation.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate stands at 6.73% and its vaccination rate is at 55.8%.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.