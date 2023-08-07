NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $12 million initiative for the development and demonstration of new, interesting and repeatable solutions for the advancement of electric vehicle adoption and the integration of electric vehicles with the electric grid.

“As New York continues to advance toward a zero-emission future, it’s imperative that we continue to improve the affordability of clean transportation ownership as we scale up a resilient and reliable energy grid.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The initiative also seeks to support original demonstrations of medium- and heavy-duty electric and hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

In addition to supporting the State’s transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035, the announcement advances the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requirements to achieve a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040 and reduce emissions by 85 percent by 2050.

“This $12 million initiative offers an innovative way to do both — exploring and supporting options for vehicle charging infrastructure that also provides energy back to the grid. We are committed to making it possible for both residents and companies to transition to owning and charging electric vehicles — building a greener future for all.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Through the program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the State seeks to:

Advance well-managed electric vehicle charging infrastructure and reduced grid integration costs;

Improve the economics of EV ownership for residential consumers and commercial fleet managers;

Encurage research and innovation that supports widespread deployment of EVs as a beneficial asset to both EV owners and grid operators including combining EVs with bi-directional charging, energy storage and on-site energy generation; and

Demonstrate medium- and heavy-duty vehicle electrification, either through fuel-cell electric vehicles or standard battery-operated EVs.

Awards of up to $3 million each will be granted for product development and demonstrations of technologies and business models that reduce energy demand peaks and provide benefits through managed charging or discharging that will lower the cost of electric grid upgrades.

Completing successful demonstrations of electric and fuel cell vehicles in hard-to-electrify use cases the initiative is to enhance the use of existing grid infrastructure while contributing to environmental and energy equity and further deployment of zero-emission vehicles in NYS.

Concept papers for consideration for full proposal submission for the new initiative will be accepted from now through to Tuesday, September 12, at 3 p.m. If selected to move forward, the deadline for full proposal submission is Wednesday, November 8. Additional information and associated documents are available on NYSERDA’s website.

Funding for this initiative is through the State’s 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund, information about the fund is available on NYSERDA’s website.