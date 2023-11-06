NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the establishment of a NYS Commission on the Future of Health Care.

“I have assembled this Commission – with some of the top health care experts in the country – to help us build a resilient health care system that leads the nation and delivers every New Yorker the care they deserve.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Building on historic $20 billion multi-year investments made under her administration, the 13-member advisory body will work to build evidence-based and strategic recommendations for the state’s health care system to ensure it can best serve the needs of residents.

The Commission will provide ongoing recommendations to transform the health care system in NYS, with a goal of ensuring that the limited resources of the State and other health care payers are optimized to enable the delivery of accessible, equitable, high-quality care for all, through a robust health care ecosystem and a strong health care workforce. It will be responsible with identifying strategies to ensure the long-term resilience of the state’s health care system.

The commission includes some of the most prominent practitioners and policy experts in New York and the nation, with experience in health care delivery, insurance, long-term care, workforce, health equity, innovation and more. The Commission will be Chaired by Sherry Glied, Ph.D., Glied is currently the Dean of NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service and has had a distinguished career in health policy, including serving as the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the federal Department of Health and Human Services under President Obama.

The full membership includes:

Toyin Ajayi, M.D. , CEO and Co-Founder, Cityblock

, CEO and Co-Founder, Cityblock Joseph R. Betancourt, M.D., M.P.H. , President, Commonwealth Fund

, President, Commonwealth Fund Robert Connor , Senior Advisor, Warburg Pincus; Former President, Summit Medical Group and CityMD

, Senior Advisor, Warburg Pincus; Former President, Summit Medical Group and CityMD Lloyd H. Dean , Chief Executive Emeritus, CommonSpirit Health

, Chief Executive Emeritus, CommonSpirit Health Nancy-Ann DeParle, J.D. , Co-founder and Managing Partner, Consonance Capital Partners; FormerAssistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy to President Barack Obama

, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Consonance Capital Partners; FormerAssistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy to President Barack Obama Richard Frank, Ph.D. , Director, Brookings Schaeffer Initiative on Health Policy

, Director, Brookings Schaeffer Initiative on Health Policy Brett Friedman, J.D. , Health Care Partner, Ropes & Gray; Former Medicaid Director, New York State Department of Health

, Health Care Partner, Ropes & Gray; Former Medicaid Director, New York State Department of Health Niyum Gandhi , Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mass General Brigham

, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mass General Brigham Sherry Glied Ph.D. , Chair of Commission; Dean, NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service

, Chair of Commission; Dean, NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service Tom Insel, M.D. , Executive Chair, Vanna Health

, Executive Chair, Vanna Health Ann Kurth, Ph.D. , President, New York Academy of Medicine; Former Dean, Yale School of Nursing

, President, New York Academy of Medicine; Former Dean, Yale School of Nursing Robert Megna , President, Rockefeller Institute of Government; Former Budget Director, New York State

, President, Rockefeller Institute of Government; Former Budget Director, New York State Pat Wang, J.D., CEO, Healthfirst

The Commission will provide the Governor with strategic guidance, including formal recommendations submitted annually. The Commission’s first recommendations will be due before the end of 2024 and will be publicly released. The Commission will focus on the full spectrum of care, including physical and behavioral health; recommendations will span policy, regulation, funding and other strategies to drive long-term transformation within the health care system.

The Commission on the Future of Health Care will meet every other month, with written summaries made publicly available. The Commission will provide opportunities for public input and work with an Advisory Board to ensure cooperation across the health care system.