13 Jefferson County businesses found in compliance with State Police Underage Drinking Initiative

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police recently conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative and checked 13 businesses across Jefferson County.

According to State Police locations in the City of Watertown, Villages of West Carthage, Black River, Evans Mills and the Towns of Watertown, Rutland, Leray, and Pamelia were all checked and in compliance.

This included the following locations:

Fast Trac 1709 State Street, Watertown, New York

Johnson’s Corner Market 16 Bridge Street, Carthage, New York

Circle K 90 Bridge Street, Carthage, New York

Stewart’s Shops 9 N. Broad Street, Carthage, New York

Stewart’s Shops 28715 SR-3, Black River, New York

Stewart’s Shops 8722 Noble Street, Evans Mills, New York

Stewart’s Shops 23864 SR-126, Watertown, New York

Stewart’s Shops 32720 SR-3, Great Bend, New York

Sunoco A-Plus 22270 US-11, Watertown, New York

7- Eleven 25744 US-11, Watertown, New York

Sunoco A-Plus 26253 US-11, Evans Mills, New York

Quicklee’s 23582 SR-342, Watertown, New York

Circle K 23179 SR-342, Watertown, New York

NYSP also released a statement following the initiative. This stated:

The New York State Police would like to commend these businesses for their compliance during this initiative and is grateful for their support in helping to prevent underage drinking.

All listed businesses were checked by New York State Troopers on March 20, 2021.