13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed for Jefferson County.

There have been 199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

12,959 total tests

12,760 negative results

199 positive results

174 individuals recovered

57 individuals in mandatory quarantine

675 individuals in precautionary quarantine

23 individuals in mandatory isolation

1 individual hospitalized

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

