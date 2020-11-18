AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne.
The EOC reported 13 new cases in Akwesasne since November 13, 2020, with the total number of active cases 20.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.
- 3,787 total tests
- 57 positive results
- 26 individuals recovered
- 20 active cases
- 2 hospitalization
- 0 COVID-19 related death
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.
Additionally, the EOC has reported a COVID-19 exposure within the community. According to the Center, those who visited the Tim Horton’s Cafe and Bake Shop on 148 Route 37 between November 9 and November 11 between 4 a.m. and 12 p.m. have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.
Those who believe they were present at this business are asked to monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms.
Additional protective measures being taken by the Tribe Council and Emergency Operations Center to contain the outbreak include:
- No social gatherings in uncontrolled environments
- 30-day pause on in-home wakes
- Outdoor gatherings limited to 25 people
- COVID-19 capacity levels in businesses
- Tribal facilities closed to the public starting November 9, 2020
Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
- Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment
LATEST STORIES:
- Brasher Falls elementary reports new COVID-19 case, reverts back to remote instruction
- 13 new COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne since Nov. 13, potential exposure at Tim Horton’s
- Infections rise: 27 new Jefferson County COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
- Women’s Health: Holiday stress complicated by coronavirus
- New Yorkers less excited, but say holidays can’t be ruined by pandemic, according to Siena Poll
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.