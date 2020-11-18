13 new COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne since Nov. 13, potential exposure at Tim Horton’s

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne.

The EOC reported 13 new cases in Akwesasne since November 13, 2020, with the total number of active cases 20.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

3,787 total tests

57 positive results

26 individuals recovered

20 active cases

2 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Additionally, the EOC has reported a COVID-19 exposure within the community. According to the Center, those who visited the Tim Horton’s Cafe and Bake Shop on 148 Route 37 between November 9 and November 11 between 4 a.m. and 12 p.m. have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

Those who believe they were present at this business are asked to monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Additional protective measures being taken by the Tribe Council and Emergency Operations Center to contain the outbreak include:

No social gatherings in uncontrolled environments

30-day pause on in-home wakes

Outdoor gatherings limited to 25 people

COVID-19 capacity levels in businesses

Tribal facilities closed to the public starting November 9, 2020

Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321

Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment

