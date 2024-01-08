WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen has been arrested in connection to threats made against Case Middle School.

On January 6, a post was made on social media that threatened a Case Middle School student, according to a press release from Watertown Police Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto. The social media post included a shooting threat.

Watertown Police investigated this threat, identified a 13-year-old male suspect and deemed the threats noncredible.

Subsequently, Watertown Police arrested the 13-year-old on the charges of third-degree falsely reporting an incident, and aggravated threat of mass harm. Both are Class A misdemeanors. The teen will appear in Jefferson County Family Court for arraignment.

Detective Sergeant Giaquinto confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the Watertown City School District or community. However, District Superintendent Dr. Larry Schmiegel stated in a message to parents that increased police presence was added to all schools on Monday, January 7.

“Ensuring the safety of our staff and students is our paramount concern, and we want to express our gratitude for the support and trust our community has placed in us during this challenging time,” Dr. Schmiegel said in the message to parents. “As a precautionary measure, there will be additional law enforcement presence on our campuses [on January 7].”

Watertown Police were assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Watertown City School District.