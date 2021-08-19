14 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cases of the coronavirus are continuing to rise in the last half of August.

As detailed in a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health, 14 new cases were confirmed in the county on August 18. This was after 247 tests were performed throughout Jefferson County between Tuesday Night and Wednesday afternoon.

This increase in cases did not change the 14-day positivity rate as it remains to be 2.8%. Three Jefferson County residents remained hospitalized with the virus.

There was also a decrease in mandatory isolations by 10 and hospitalizations by 3. The County did not report any new nursing home or assisted living cases or new deaths. Jefferson County recently confirmed its first COVID death since May on August

As listed on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID tracker, Jefferson County remains to be in an area of “substantial” community transmission. As of August 17, there were 64.64 cases per 100,000 residents, which is a 47.92% increase in cases over the last seven days.

Check back with ABC50 for more COVID-19 news and the next county report.