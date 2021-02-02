14 Lewis County residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to report a daily increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that 16 county residents tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in 1,517 cases since the pandemic began.

Lewis County has reported 23 COVID-19 related deaths. Of the positive cases, 1,367 have recovered. There are 311 individuals under quarantine, 127 are under isolation and 14 are hospitalized.

26,456 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

MAP: COVID-19 vaccine availability in the North Country

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.