14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed within Indian River Central School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.
Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Monday that 14 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.
Dobmeier stated the breakdown is as follows:
- One district-wide staff member
- One Theresa Primary School staff member
- Three district contracted staff members
- Two Calcium Primary School staff members
- One Evans Mills Primary School staff member
- Five High School students
- One Intermediate School student
According to Superintendent Dobmeier, all individuals were identified during the break period after a recent exposure. She stated that there has been no risk of exposure to ay students or staff.
Additionally, Superintendent Dobmeier shared that those who have been in contact with the staff member will be contacted by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.
As of January 4, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 case
|Total COVID-19 cases
|Antwerp Elementary School
|2
|0
|2
|Calcium Primary School
|2
|6
|8
|Evans Mills Primary School
|3
|3
|6
|Philadelphia Primary School
|0
|1
|1
|Theresa Primary School
|0
|2
|2
|Indian River Intermediate School
|3
|3
|6
|Indian River Middle School
|5
|6
|11
|Indian River High School
|8
|1
|9
|District level
|—
|4
|4
|Total
|49
