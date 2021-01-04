14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed within Indian River Central School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Monday that 14 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Dobmeier stated the breakdown is as follows:

One district-wide staff member

One Theresa Primary School staff member

Three district contracted staff members

Two Calcium Primary School staff members

One Evans Mills Primary School staff member

Five High School students

One Intermediate School student

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, all individuals were identified during the break period after a recent exposure. She stated that there has been no risk of exposure to ay students or staff.

Additionally, Superintendent Dobmeier shared that those who have been in contact with the staff member will be contacted by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of January 4, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 case Total COVID-19 cases Antwerp Elementary School 2 0 2 Calcium Primary School 2 6 8 Evans Mills Primary School 3 3 6 Philadelphia Primary School 0 1 1 Theresa Primary School 0 2 2 Indian River Intermediate School 3 3 6 Indian River Middle School 5 6 11 Indian River High School 8 1 9 District level — 4 4 Total 49

