DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teenager was transported to the hospital after being involved in an accident in the Village of Dexter.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an accident involving a truck and a bicycle at 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday. The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old male bicyclist in Dexter was riding south on Liberty Street when he rode into the path of a pick-up truck and trailer traveling west on Lakeview Drive.

The bike reportedly struck the front right corner of the trailer, resulting in the rider being ejected. The teen rider was flown to Upstate Medical Center for treatment. The operator of the truck was not injured.

The sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Dexter Fire, Guilfoyle Ambulance, and Lifenet.