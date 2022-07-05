DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen who was seriously injured and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital following a truck and bicycle accident in the Village of Dexter nearly one week ago has died.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 14-year-old Caleb Weygandt, was operating a bicycle on June 28 when he hit a pickup truck at the Lakeview Drive and Liberty Sttreet intersection.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that although Weygandt was responsive when emergency rescue arrived at the scene, his injuries were significant.

Weygandt was treated at SUNY Upstate immediately following the incident but died on Sunday, July 3 as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the truck and trailer was the only occupant of that vehicle and was not injured, according to police. He was not found to be at fault. No tickets were issued and no charges are pending.