15 North Country cadets graduate from Canton Corrections Academy

2021 SUNY Canton Corrections Academy First Class – Pictured (l to r) are St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, Brooke F. LaBarr of Parishville, Morgan E. Macaulay of Brier Hill, Emily K. Hulse of Norfolk, Keegan B. Muldowney of Saranac Lake, Aaron C. Donaldson of Brushton, Tyler F. Legault of Ogdensburg, Tyler C. Whitmarsh of Canton and St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility Assistant Administrator Timothy Amo

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fifteen cadets are celebrating after graduating from the SUNY Canton Corrections academy over the summer. The collaborative training effort was sponsored by the college, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

SUNY Canton’s Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity worked to prepare the individuals for promising careers in corrections by incorporating a combination of traditional lectures and hands-on training. Graduates learned defensive tactics, hostage-survival techniques, first aid, crime scene preservation, effective communication strategies, and other safety procedures. The Academy ran alongside the college’s Summer Sessions and were held in the newly renovated Dana Hall building.

The six-week intensive and often grueling academy training was led by Programs Director and Training Coordinator for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Rodney G. Votra. He said this summers program was a success.

“The cadets came to the academy with a determination for success in the career of law enforcement,” Votra said. “They bond and work together as a group while working hard to prove themselves worthy of the badge.”

Among the 2021 graduates were cadets from St. Lawrence and Franklin County who are beginning their careers with their sponsoring agencies.

2021 SUNY Canton Corrections Academy Second Class – Pictured (l to r) are St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, Jordan A. Kendall of Madrid, Brianna D. Durham of Harrisville, Brad W. Andrus of Potsdam, Bruce G. Manson of Fort Covington, Leighanne Mullaney of Rennselear Falls, Alicia M. Vallance of Lisbon, William Garwood of Malone, Corporal Rodney G. Votra, programs director and training coordinator for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

The graduates from St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office included:

Brad W. Andrus from Potsdam

Brianna D. Durham from Harrisville, received most improved award and graduated from SUNY Canton in May 2021

Emily K. Hulse from Norfolk

Jordan A. Kendall from Madrid, received team builder award

Brooke F. LaBarr from Parishville

Tyler F. Legault from Ogdensburg

Morgan E. Macaulay from Brier Hill, SUNY Canton student and St. Lawrence County corrections officer

Bruce G. Manson from Fort Covington.

Leighanne Mullaney from Rennselear Falls, received hardest worker award

Alicia M. Vallance from Lisbon

Tyler C. Whitmarsh from Canton, received hardest worker award.

Those representing the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office included:

Aaron C. Donaldson from Brushton, received team builder award

William Garwood from Malone

Keegan B. Muldowney from Saranac Lake

Criminal Investigations major Brooke F. LaBarr from Parishville, graduated alongside the officers starting their careers. LaBarr received a most improved award during the academy graduation ceremony. Students were able to enroll for college credit as part of their degree programs.