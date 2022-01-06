WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Samaritan Health confirmed on January 6 that 15 residents at the Samaritan Keep Home have tested positive for the coronavirus. These cases were found during routine testing in the nursing home facility.

According to Samaritan, all 15 cases were among eighth-floor residents. This floor is now the designated COVID floor at the Keep Home.

As of January 6, all other residents and staff had been tested for COVID-19 and presented negative results. However, Samaritan said that it is closely monitoring residents.

This outbreak does not impact family visitation, but the Keep Home is mandating strict PPE usage. All visitors who are ill are asked to refrain from visiting the facility.

There have been no other COVID-19 cases among residents confirmed at other Samaritan Health nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Below is COVID-19 data for all facilities.