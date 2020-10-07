15-year-old airlifted to Syracuse following Lewis County crash

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old has been airlifted to Upstate University Hospital following a vehicle-crash.
New York State Police are currently investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred in the town of Lyonsdale in Lewis County. According to NYSP, 15-year-old Jordan D. Rogers was airlifted to Upstate and was listed in stable condition.
State Police reported that the crash occurred after the driver lost control and struck a tree.
