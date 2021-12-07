157 pro anglers to compete in Massena next summer

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Pro anglers will once again compete on the st. Lawrence River.

On Tuesday, Major League Fishing announced the roster for the 2022 Tackle Warehous Pro Circuit, which is set to begin in late January. This roster includes 157 of the top professional anglers in the world who will compete across six regular-season tournaments.

“We had a fantastic 2021 season and are excited to be going into the upcoming year stronger than ever,” MLF Senior Director of Tournament Operations Daniel Fennel in a press release. “We’re thrilled to offer our top pros an exciting 2022 schedule with expanded media coverage and more opportunities than ever before. We’re extremely proud of what we have accomplished over the last few years, and with this power-packed group of pros, we’re looking forward to very tough competition and the opportunity to continue that legacy in 2022.”

The 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit roster features former FLW Cup champions. The roster also includes 23 rookies from the Major League Fishing Toyota Series. At each of the regular-season events, anglers will be competing for a grand prize of up to $135,000, which includes the $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus for qualified anglers.

The first two days of each regular-season event, with the top 50 pros based on the cumulative weight from the two days, moving on to day three. Weights will be zeroed on the fourth day, where the top ten pros based on the cumulative weight from the first three days will compete for the grand prize. The MLF Tackle Warehouse TITLE championship features a top award of $235,000, including a $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus.

This series will once again visit Massena where anglers will compete on the St. Lawrence River. This four-day competition will be held from August 16 through August 21, 2021.

The full 2022 roster is included below: