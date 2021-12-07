157 pro anglers to compete in Massena next summer

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Pro anglers will once again compete on the st. Lawrence River.
On Tuesday, Major League Fishing announced the roster for the 2022 Tackle Warehous Pro Circuit, which is set to begin in late January. This roster includes 157 of the top professional anglers in the world who will compete across six regular-season tournaments.
“We had a fantastic 2021 season and are excited to be going into the upcoming year stronger than ever,” MLF Senior Director of Tournament Operations Daniel Fennel in a press release. “We’re thrilled to offer our top pros an exciting 2022 schedule with expanded media coverage and more opportunities than ever before. We’re extremely proud of what we have accomplished over the last few years, and with this power-packed group of pros, we’re looking forward to very tough competition and the opportunity to continue that legacy in 2022.”
The 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit roster features former FLW Cup champions. The roster also includes 23 rookies from the Major League Fishing Toyota Series. At each of the regular-season events, anglers will be competing for a grand prize of up to $135,000, which includes the $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus for qualified anglers.
The first two days of each regular-season event, with the top 50 pros based on the cumulative weight from the two days, moving on to day three. Weights will be zeroed on the fourth day, where the top ten pros based on the cumulative weight from the first three days will compete for the grand prize. The MLF Tackle Warehouse TITLE championship features a top award of $235,000, including a $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus.
This series will once again visit Massena where anglers will compete on the St. Lawrence River. This four-day competition will be held from August 16 through August 21, 2021.
The full 2022 roster is included below:
- Shannon Abbott, Oceanside, Calif.
- Jason Abram, Piney Flats, Tenn.
- Barron Adams, Mineral Bluff, Ga.
- *Stephen Albertson, Stuart, Fla.
- Tai Au, Glendale, Ariz.
- Evan Barnes, Hot Springs, Ark.
- Clayton Batts, Butler, Ga.
- *Mickey Beck, Lebanon, Tenn.
- Matt Becker, Finleyville, Pa.
- Jason Blair, West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Greg Bohannan, Bentonville, Ark.
- Terry Bolton, Benton, Ky.
- Josh Bragg, Jacksonville, Ala.
- *Jeff Bridges, Prosper, Texas
- Aaron Britt, Yuba City, Calif.
- Grae Buck, Green Lane, Pa.
- Miles Burghoff, Dayton, Tenn.
- Josh Butler, Hayden, Ala.
- Jon Canada, Helena, Ala.
- *Keith Carson, DeBary, Fla.
- Joey Cifuentes, Clinton, Ark.
- Ramie Colson, Jr., Cadiz, Ky.
- Justin Cooper, Zwolle, La.
- Kyle Cortiana, Coweta, Okla.
- John Cox, DeBary, Fla.
- Mitch Crane, Columbus, Miss.
- Lance Crawford, Broken Bow, Okla.
- Darrell Davis, Dover, Fla.
- Alex Davis, Albertville, Ala.
- Randy Despino, Colfax, La.
- Tommy Dickerson, Orange, Texas
- Scott Dobson, Clarkston, Mich.
- *Phillip Dutra, Antioch, Calif.
- Dakota Ebare, Brookeland, Texas
- Charlie Evans, Berea, Ky.
- Ron Farrow, Rock Hill, S.C.
- Mark Fisher, Wauconda, Ill.
- Trevor Fitzgerald, Belleview, Fla.
- Cole Floyd, Leesburg, Ohio
- Tim Frederick, Leesburg, Fla.
- Nick Gainey, Charleston, S.C.
- Jacopo Gallelli, Wetumpka, Ala.
- Grant Galloway, Houlka, Miss.
- Kyle Gelles, Pingree, Idaho
- *Ricardo Gonzãlez, Monterrey, N.M.
- Shonn Goodwin, Moore, Okla.
- Matt Greenblatt, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- *Christian Greico, Tampa, Fla.
- Chad Grigsby, Maple Grove, Minn.
- Chris Groh, Spring Grove, Ill.
- *Blake Hall, Guntersville, Ala.
- Kyle Hall, Granbury, Texas
- *Cole Harris, Raleigh, N.C.
- *Nick Hatfield, Greeneville, Tenn.
- Dylan Hays, Hot Springs, Ark.
- *Cole Hewett, Orange Park, Fla.
- Dion Hibdon, Versailles, Mo.
- Lawson Hibdon, Versailles, Mo.
- Billy Hines, Vacaville, Calif.
- Brett Hite, Phoenix, Ariz.
- Jamie Horton, Centerville, Ala.
- Miles Howe, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
- Randy Howell, Guntersville, Ala.
- John Hunter, Shelbyville, Ky.
- Charlie Ingram, Centerville, Tenn.
- Clabion Johns, Social Circle, Ga.
- Brad Knight, Lancing, Tenn.
- Takayuki Koike, Otsu Shiga, Japan
- Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla.
- Cal Lane, Guntersville, Ala.
- Christopher Lane, Guntersville, Ala.
- Brian Latimer, Belton, S.C.
- Nick Lebrun, Bossier City, La.
- *River Lee, Nacogdoches, Texas
- *Robby Lefere, Jackson, Mich.
- Jason Lieblong, Conway, Ark.
- *Andrew Loberg, Rocklin, Calif.
- *Steve Lopez, Oconomowoc, Wis.
- Richard Lowitzki, Hampshire, Ill.
- Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala.
- Terry Luedtke, Burton, Texas
- Lendell Martin, Jr., Nacogdoches, Texas
- Michael Matthee, Centurion, South Africa
- *Cameron Mattison, Benton, La.
- Mike McClelland, Blue Eye, Mo.
- Bill McDonald, Greenwood, Ind.
- *Jeff McLain, Columbus, Miss.
- Brandon McMillan, Clewiston, Fla.
- Jared McMillan, Clewiston, Fla.
- Jason Meninger, Fernandina Beach, Fla.
- Colby Miller, Elmer, La.
- Kerry Milner, Fisher, Ark.
- Kurt Mitchell, Milford, Del.
- Brandon Mosley, Choctaw, Okla.
- Jim Moynagh, Shakopee, Minn.
- Robert Nakatomi, Sacramento, Calif.
- Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn.
- Corey Neece, Bristol, Tenn.
- Jim Neece, Jr., Bristol, Tenn.
- Ron Nelson, Berrien Springs, Mich.
- Dicky Newberry, Houston, Texas
- *Andy Newcomb, Camdenton, Mo.
- James Niggemeyer, Van, Texas
- Larry Nixon, Quitman, Ark.
- *Lance Oligschlaeger, Gallatin, Tenn.
- Eric Olliverson, Lampe, Mo.
- Lane Olson, Forest Grove, Ore.
- Jordan Osborne, Hallsville, Texas
- *Bruce Parsons, Arbela, Mo.
- Dave Parsons, Yantis, Texas
- Cody Pike, Powhatan, Va.
- Pete Ponds, Madison, Miss.
- Tom Redington, Winnsboro, Texas
- Matt Reed, Madisonville, Texas
- Clark Reehm, Elm Grove, La.
- Jimmy Reese, Witter Springs, Calif.
- Skeet Reese, Auburn, Calif.
- Jason Reyes, Huffman, Texas
- Jeff Reynolds, Calera, Okla.
- Darrel Robertson, Jay, Okla.
- Ricky Robinson, Greenback, Tenn.
- Mark Rose, Wynne, Ark.
- Rusty Salewske, Alpine, Calif.
- Casey Scanlon, Eldon, Mo.
- Colby Schrumpf, Highland, Il.
- Chase Serafin, White Lake, Mich.
- Braxton Setzer, Wetumpka, Ala.
- Spencer Shuffield, Hot Springs, Ark.
- Blake Smith, Lakeland, Fla.
- Derrick Snavely, Piney Flats, Tenn.
- Matthew Stefan. Junction City, Wis.
- Tyler Stewart, Dubach, La.
- Troy Stokes, Southgate, Mich.
- Wesley Strader, Spring City, Tenn.
- Laramy Strickland, Bushnell, Fla.
- Mike Surman, Boca Raton, Fla.
- Randall Tharp, Port Saint Joe, Fla.
- Scott Towry, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
- Rusty Trancygier, Hahira, Ga.
- J. Todd Tucker, Moultrie, Ga.
- Jim Tutt, Longview, Texas
- Jason Vance, Battle Ground, Ind.
- *Martin Villa, Charlottesville, Va.
- John Voyles, Petersburg, Ind.
- David Walker, Huntingdon, Tenn.
- Jacob Wall, New Hope, Ala.
- Todd Walters, Kernersville, N.C.
- Chad Warren, Sand Springs, Okla.
- Jimmy Washam, Covington, Tenn.
- Joshua Weaver, Macon, Ga.
- *Mitchell Webb, Skiatook, Okla.
- Kyle Weisenburger, Columbus Grove, Ohio
- Joe Wieberg, Freeburg, Mo.
- Scott Wiley, Bay Minette, Ala.
- Tyler Woolcott, Port Orange, Fla.
- Gary Yamamoto, Palestine, Texas
- Steve York, Bronson, Mich.