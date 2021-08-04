$15K awarded for community projects in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville has been approved for a $15,000 award to help six organizations with ongoing projects.

The fund will serve as a resource for programs, projects, and initiatives that enhance quality of life in the village and town of Lowville.

The award was made possible by the George R. Davis Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation. The fund was created to honor Judge Davis who served as Lewis County Judge from 1962 to 1983. He was active in civic affairs throughout his life in Lowville, with a particular interest in local history. Davis’s devotion to the community lives on through the annual unique community fund.

Applications for the fund are reviewed by a three person committee, who judge which big or small projects are most deserving based on the positive impact it will have on the community.

The Community Foundation Assistant Director Max DelSignore said the annual fund makes a big difference in the community.

“The breadth of impact made by Judge Davis’s fund over the last several years is remarkable,” DelSignore said “He had a lasting affinity for Lowville and citizens of all ages have been experiencing the meaningful benefits of his generosity through the work of local nonprofits, schools and other organizations.”

Part of the grant will be dedicated towards the Oneida-Lewis Chapter of NYSARC to specifically help replace the heating system at their Progress Industries location on Forest Ave. The $3,500 will contribute to the building’s success in assembling products that are shipped across the country.

The Lewis County Historical Society will receive $3,000 to help upgrade their museum software so their 70,000 items can be correctly documented.

Snow Belt Housing company will also be receiving $3,000 to help upgrade their digital infrastructure, including a new website, which will allow consumers to identify and use its services more efficiently.

The Lowville Rural Cemetery will be awarded $2,250 to create a new space that will allow community members to complete genealogy research.

There will be $2,000 of the fund given to the Volunteer Transportation Center to aid with mileage reimbursement for the center’s volunteer drivers that provide transportation for residents with no other way to attend medical appointments and more.

The last $1,250 of the grant will be used by the Friends of Lewis County Hospice to help install a fence around the organization’s community garden, which was created in 1998 as a respite for visitors and a location to honor loved ones.

The Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving communities across Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties since 1929.