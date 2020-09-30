$15K STEM grant awarded to Belleville Henderson Central School

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Belleville Henderson Central School District is celebrating a recent grant to fund STEM opportunities for students.
Belleville Henderson was recently awarded a $15,000 grant to be utilized for science, technology, engineering and math purposes. The STEM grant will directly benefit students to purchase a portable sawmill and safety equipment.
According to BHCSD the equipment will be used as part of the district’s agriculture and technology curriculum. Students will use the sawmill in classes to help determine tree varieties, calculate footage, mill lumber and design personalized projects.
“We are thrilled to receive the $15,000 grant from the Bayer Fund,” stated District Superintendent Jane A. Collins. “Our students, staff and community value STEM education. We have a
deep seated background in agriculture and living and working along Lake Ontario. One of the
main goals of our Board of Education is encouraging each student’s development of their natural
skills and guide them to excel in a vocational trade, academics, or both.
Objectives, as stated by the district include develop understanding in tree processing, safety concepts and scientific applications related to forestry.
“In Jefferson County, there are nine state forests, totaling over fifteen thousand acres. It is
important to expose students to careers in these areas, so they know what opportunities are
available to them,” stated Tedra Bean, district agriculture instructor. “It is important to give
students hands-on experiences in this field, in order to prepare them for the workforce. Many
students may go on to pursue higher education, however this sawmill will be a great opportunity
to give students experience for directly entering the workforce.”
The recently awarded $15,000 grant was awarded to the Belleville Henderson Central School District by the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program.
