16 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID-19 Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported an increase of 16 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

According to Public Health, 111 residents remain in isolation and four are hospitalized due to COVID-19 related complications.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

77,121 total tests

5,824 positive results

2.8% positive, 14-day average

5,627 individuals recovered

253 individuals in mandatory quarantine

155 individuals in precautionary quarantine

111 individuals in mandatory isolation

4 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.