168 COVID-19 cases reported in St. Lawrence County over 3 days

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the first day of February, St. Lawrence Public Health confirmed that 168 COVID-19 cases were reported over three days.
According to Public Health, 36 of these were reported on Monday, and 132 of these were confirmed over the weekend. There has been a total of 4,864 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Of the total number of positive cases:
- 3,875 have been released from isolation
- 922 are currently active
- 32 are currently hospitalized
- There have been a total of 67 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.
As of January 31 there have been 182,607 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132