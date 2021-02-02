168 COVID-19 cases reported in St. Lawrence County over 3 days

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the first day of February, St. Lawrence Public Health confirmed that 168 COVID-19 cases were reported over three days.

According to Public Health, 36 of these were reported on Monday, and 132 of these were confirmed over the weekend. There has been a total of 4,864 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases:

3,875 have been released from isolation

922 are currently active

32 are currently hospitalized

There have been a total of 67 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of January 31 there have been 182,607 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132