17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Over the course of three days, 17 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Akwesasne under the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s jurisdiction.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center also reported that 5 residents are hospitalized due to the virus.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:
- 8,109 total tests
- 254 positive results
- 212 individuals recovered
- 43 active cases
- 55 isolated or quarantined
- 5 hospitalization
- 3 COVID-19 related death
COVID-19 testing for residents and non-member employees will be held on March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23 and March 30 at the former-IGA building in Akwesasne, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.