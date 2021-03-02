17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Over the course of three days, 17 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Akwesasne under the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center also reported that 5 residents are hospitalized due to the virus.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community:

8,109 total tests

254 positive results

212 individuals recovered

43 active cases

55 isolated or quarantined

5 hospitalization

3 COVID-19 related death

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

COVID-19 testing for residents and non-member employees will be held on March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23 and March 30 at the former-IGA building in Akwesasne, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.