17-year-old missing from Gouverneur, believed to be in local area

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen has been reported missing in Gouverneur.

The Gouverneur Police Department confirmed on Thursday that Lucia Skelly is missing from the Village of Gouverneur.

Lucia is a 17-year-old white female, described to have hazel eyes, purple hair and stands at five feet, five inches. She was last seen wearing a red coat with fur around the hood, black sweatpants and black Nike Jordan sneakers with the number 23 on them.

Gouverneur Police stated that Lucia is believed to be in the local area. She also may be with a male companion.

Those with information regarding Lucia’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Gouverneur Police Department at 315-287-2121.