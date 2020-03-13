17th Annual Taste of the Town postponed due to COVID-19 epidemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown Sunrise Rotary announced in a release today that the 17th Annual Taste of the Town event is being postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The event was originally planned for April 4, 2020 at Jefferson Community College in Watertown. The new date will be announced at a later time. Organizers of the event plan to meet with vendors and the venue once the ban of gatherings has been lifted.

Rotary stated in the release, “The health and safety of our community is Watertown Sunrise Rotary’s first priority. An event of this nature brings together hundreds of people throughout several townships in Jefferson County. We’re looking forward to Taste of the Town taking place when the threat of a communicable disease isn’t present. We thank all of our Vendors and Sponsors for your partnership and continued support.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.