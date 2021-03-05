18 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID-19 as positivity rate remains 3.5%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As 18 residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, the Jefferson County 14-day average positivity rate remained stagnant.

According to Jefferson County Public Health the positivity continues to stand at 3.5%.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

69,312 total tests

5,590 positive results

3.5% positive, 14-day average

5,286 individuals recovered

552 individuals in mandatory quarantine

203 individuals in precautionary quarantine

216 individuals in mandatory isolation

7 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.