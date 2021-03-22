18 new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Lawrence County since Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the weekend, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases.

According to Public Health, six were reported on Monday and 12 were reported over the weekend. There have been 6,529 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of the positive cases, 64 remain active and four are hospitalized. 6,372 cases have been released from isolation.

As of March 19, 93 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

Additionally since the start of the pandemic, 250,150 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.: