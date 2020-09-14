18 new nominations for state and national registers of historic places in NYS

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Board for Historic Preservation has added 18 recommendations to state and national registers of historic nations.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on September 14 that varied sites statewide are being recommended to assist owners in revitalization and eligibility for public preservation programs.

State and national registers are official lists of buildings,structures, districts, landscapes, objects and sites. Currently there are more than 120,000 historic properties listed statewide on the National Register of Historic Places.

“These historic locations highlight so much of what is exceptional about New York and its incredible contributions to our nation’s history,” Governor Cuomo said. “By placing these landmarks on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, we are helping to ensure these places and their caretakers have the funding needed to preserve, improve and promote the best of this great state.”

New recommendations include:

Greenwich School District School No. 11, Center Falls, Washington County

Amboy District No. 2 Schoolhouse, East Amboy, Oswego County

Foster-Hubbard House, Syracuse, Onondaga County

West Broadway Commercial Historic District, Fulton, Oswego County

Oneida Community Limited Administration Building, Oneida, Madison County

George and Addison Wheeler House, East Bloomfield, Ontario County

Hannah and George W. Jones House, Ovid, Seneca County

Mary E. Bell House, Center Moriches, Suffolk County

Rhinebeck Village Historic District Expansion, Rhinebeck, Dutchess County

Zion Episcopal Church, Dobbs Ferry, Westchester County

Chenango Canal, Towpath and Lock 106 (Walker’s Lock), Chenango Forks, Chenango and Broome counties

Lafayette Flats, Buffalo, Erie County

Niagara Lithograph Company, Buffalo, Erie County

Our Mother of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church Complex, Blasdell, Erie County

The Pink House, Wellsville, Allegany County

According to the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, once the nominations are approved by the Commissioner, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, once approved, entered on the National Register.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.