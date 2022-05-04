VERONA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A high school in Oneida County put a “hold in place” in effect due to a dispute that took place on May 3.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, deputies were dispatched to Vernon Verona Sherrill High School located at 5275 State Route 31 in the Town of Verona around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a dispute in progress.

After investigating the report, 18-year-old Riley Woodcock from Verona was charged with Obstruction of a governmental administration in the Second Degree and Disorderly conduct. Due to the actions of Woodcock, the school was reportedly placed into a “Hold In Place” which was lifted after deputies arrived on the scene and the situation was deemed under control.

Woodcock was taken into custody and transported to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Building for processing under the listed charges. He was later released with an appearance ticket returnable to Verona Town Court at a later date.