RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — An 18-year-old was arrested on Monday following a domestic incident in St. Lawrence County.

On July 18, St. Lawrence County deputies investigated a report of a domestic incident that occurred on Pyrites Russell Road in the Town of Russell.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Noah A. Crepin allegedly caused over $250 worth of property damage that belonged to another individual.

Crespin was arrested on the charge of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, which is classified as an “E” Felony. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court following his arrest and released on his own recognizance.

A stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.