POTSDAM N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been charged following a high-speed chase on Saturday.

On May 7, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the town of Potsdam on a 2019 Infiniti sedan driven by 18-year-old Ahmed Said Aly of Astoria, New York.

Deputies said that Aly failed to comply and refused to stop his vehicle as multiple marked patrol units had their emergency lights on.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Aly was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on State Highway 56 in the Town of Pierrepont and over 80 miles per hour in a 45-mile per hour zone on County Route 59 in the Town of Potsdam.

Aly was eventually stopped and arrested on the following charges as well as several other vehicle and traffic violations.:

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree, A Misdemeanor

Speeding 100 mph/ 55 mph

Speed in Zone 80 mph/ 45 mph

Following his arrest, Aly was issued appearance tickets returnable in Potsdam Town Court at a later date.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by SUNY Potsdam University Police and the Potsdam Police Department.