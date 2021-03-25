19 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily COVID-19 update Jefferson County Public Health confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases.

According to Public Health however, hospitalizations decreased to 2 and recoveries increased by four.

Jefferson County to host Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics Thursday

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

80,431 total tests

5,911 positive results

2.4% positive, 14-day average

5,704 individuals recovered

264 individuals in mandatory quarantine

85 individuals in precautionary quarantine

123 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

One year of COVID-19 in North Country: St. Lawrence County emergency medicine expert reflects

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.