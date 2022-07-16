AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 19-year-old from Syracuse is facing charges regarding a vehicle that was stolen from Chittenango.

According to New York State Police, troopers out of Auburn observed a vehicle on July 13 that had been reported stolen out of the village of Chittenango. A traffic stop was then conducted on York Street in the city of Auburn.

As a result of the traffic stop, 19-year-old Ejarias L. Burgi from Syracuse was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree and was issued a traffic ticket. Burgin was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.