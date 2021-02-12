19-year-old Malone man arrested for raping minor in October 2020

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man has been arrested following a rape investigation.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of Kody C. Rock, 19, of Malone, New York, following an investigation of a rape of a victim under the age of 15.

According to Troopers, the incident occurred on October 4, 2020 in the Bangor area.

Following his arrest, Rock was charged with Rape in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was virtually arraigned by the Dickinson Town Court and subsequently released to the supervision of Franklin County Probation.

Rock was arrested by State Police on February 11, 2021.