PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) – Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York is hosting its 19th Women of Distinction event for the Northern Region of the council.

The event honors women — nominated by someone in their community — who epitomize the values and abilities that are ingrained in the Girl Scouts. 2023’s honorees are women who are ambitious, take calculated risks, motivate others, persevere through hardships and use their leadership skills as they act as agents for change in their respective communities.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 20, and will start at 6 p.m. at:

West Side Ballroom

253 New York Road

Plattsburgh, NY 12903

2023’s Women of Distinction are:

Karen Dispo-De Boos, MNM, Plattsburgh – Dispo-De Boos is the Executive Director at Literacy Volunteers of Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties and will receive the Distinguished Community Leader Award;

Jordanna Mallach, Saranac Lake – Mallach is the Town Supervisor in Harrietstown and an officer in the Vermont National Guard and will receive the Distinguished Trailblazer Award;

Dr. Liou Xie, Plattsburgh – Xie is an Associate Professor of Geography and Environmental Studies at SUNY Plattsburgh and Co-Director of the Middlebury School of the Environment and will receive the Environmental Activist Award.

Lauren Clover-Currie, Plattsburgh – Clover-Currie is a Girl Scout volunteer and Internal Control/Risk Management Officer at SUNY Plattsburgh and will receive the Distinguished Personal Achievement Award.

The event will be hosted and honorees introduced by Girl Scouts from communities throughout the North Country; a silent auction will be held until midnight on Wednesday, September 20.