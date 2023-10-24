NEW YORK (WWTI) – Richard A. Ball, New York State Agriculture Commissioner, announced that $1 million is available through Round 2 of New York State’s Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program.

The program is designed to support community growing spaces and recognize their impact on local food resiliency and food security for residents, the Request for Proposals seeks to fund projects statewide geared toward the development and enhancement of:

Urban farms;

School gardens; and

Community gardens.

“Community gardens are unique, valuable spaces that contribute so much to underserved areas, from food production to social and economic benefits. The Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program is a key component of our goal to advance these spaces, strengthen our food supply chain, and ensure that all New Yorkers can put food on the table. We’re excited about the progress we’ve seen through Round 1 of the program and encourage all eligible organizations to share their exciting projects with us for consideration as we expand the program to Round 2.” Richard A. Ball, New York State Agriculture Commissioner

The Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant program complements the State’s ongoing efforts to assist community growing organizations statewide and promote urban agriculture. The inaugural round of the program dedicated $800,000 to 35 projects across the state, the program was renewed and enhanced with $1 million dedicated this year.

Funding through the program will help offset costs associated with projects that focus on food production, food safety and food distribution and will create a lasting impact on local food resiliency. The funding can be used to fund worker wages, contractual expenses, equipment and other operating expenses.

Eligible applicants include:

Not-for-profit organizations;

Not-for-profit educational institutions;

Municipal government entities; and

Indian tribal organizations.

More information on the program and how to apply is available on the Department of Agriculture and Markets website. A virtual webinar will be held on Wednesday, October 25, at 1:00 p.m., which will provide potential applicants with information about the program, how to apply and eligibility requirements. You can email Megan.Haggerty@agriculture.ny.gov with questions or to RSVP to the webinar.