2-17-20: Slick commute to work tomorrow morning, rain, snow mix expected

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures drop into the teens this evening, but warm up overnight into the mid-twenties.
Waking up tomorrow, we can expect snow showers and temperatures in the low-thirties. Snow transitions into rain by early afternoon with temperatures in the low-forties and a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis County.
Temperatures continue to drop into the teens through Thursday with partly cloudy skies. We can expect temperatures to warm back up into the upper-thirties through the weekend and into Monday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
