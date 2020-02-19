2-19-20: Temperatures dropping into the teens tonight, possible passing snow showers Friday morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – We have another front coming through, bringing temperatures down into the teens tonight and remaining that way throughout the day tomorrow.

We may see a few passing snow showers on Friday morning, but most of the week will remain dry.

Saturday should be a fairly nice day, with temperatures in the thirties, and even nicer on Sunday when temperatures rise to forty degrees.

Heading into next week, we’ll watch out for some rain on Monday afternoon that will last through Tuesday morning.

