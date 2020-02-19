2-19-20: Wind chill making today feel colder, looking at possible snow on Friday morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s a chilly day today with temperatures only in the twenties, but feeling like the teens when we factor in the wind chill.

We’ll have low temperatures in the teens tonight, but it will be a quiet night overall. Temperatures will remain in the teens tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

There is a possibility we will see a grazing of lake effect snow on Friday morning, but most of the week will remain dry.

Saturday should be a fairly nice day, with temperatures in the thirties, and even nicer on Sunday when temperatures rise to forty degrees.

Heading into next week, we’ll watch out for some rain on Monday afternoon that will last through Tuesday morning.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.